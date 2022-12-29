Search icon
OnePlus brutally trolled by netizens after an 'Apple iPhone' mistake

It is worth noting that OnePlus is not the first brand that is being trolled for this mistake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

OnePlus won the ‘Bust of the Year’ award for the OnePlus 10T in the annual best smartphones of the year award by YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

OnePlus has made a big ‘Apple iPhone’ mistake just like a few other major smartphone manufacturers and the brand is now being trolled by netizens for the same. While few Twitter users are calling the blunder by OnePlus ‘funny’, many are calling it embarrassing. Twitter banter between smartphone makers can be pretty exciting and major brands such as Samsung and OnePlus are known for their witty comments. Although the brands troll their rival with hilarious posts, this time OnePlus fell into its own trap while trying to be a hero on Twitter as it made a pretty common mistake.

OnePlus won the ‘Bust of the Year’ award for the OnePlus 10T in the annual best smartphones of the year award by YouTuber Marques Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD. The YouTuber called the smartphone “a pretty big delta between expectations and possibilities versus actual results.” OnePlus was not happy with the results of the tech critic’s awards and replying to his tweet, the smartphone maker wrote, “How do we claim our trophy? We’ll prove you wrong in 2023. #oneplus11 5G.”

The tweet sure does look promising to the OnePlus fans but others saw it as an opportunity to troll the brand as the reply to MKBHD from the OnePlus USA account was made shared using an iPhone. A OnePlus employee defending the brand by sharing a tweet from Apple iPhone caught netizens off guard.

Soon after the tweet was shared by OnePlus, netizens started trolling the brand. MKBHD even shared a screenshot showing that the OnePlus tweet was shared via Twitter for iPhone. “Just goes to prove how much OnePlus has fallen off the cliff.” a user wrote in reply.

“You would think they wouldn’t go even lower than they already are, yet… here we are lmao Such a steep downhill progression from great to insultingly terrible.” another user wrote in reply to MKBHD's screenshot. Hundreds of other users shared hilarious memes to mock OnePlus for this mistake.

It is worth noting that OnePlus is not the first brand that is being trolled for this mistake. In the last few years, Google, Samsung and other brands have also been through similar trouble. Known celebrities such as Anushka Sharma and Gal Gadot were also trolled for promoting Android phones via sharing a tweet from iPhone.

The Twitter feature that shows that the device that you are using to share a tweet is currently available only to a few users as it was recently removed for the majority of the devices because Elon Musk believes that it is a “waste of screen space.”

