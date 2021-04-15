OnePlus 9R sale starts from today, check specifications and price

The OnePlus 9R is out for sale on Amazon, OnePlus.in OnePlus exclusive stores and partner outlets on April 15 (Thursday). Earlier, the OnePlus were only available for prime members on Amazon or red cable club members. The OnePlus 9R was launched on March 23. OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB variant and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB.

Here are the specifications of the OnePlus 9R:

Display- 6.55-inch touchscreen displayResolution- 1080x2400 pixelsPixel Density- 402 pixels per inch (ppi)Processor- octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processorRAM- 8GB/12GBInternal Storage- 128GBProtection- Gorilla glassSim- Nano-SimBattery- 4500mAhAndroid- 11Camera (Rear)- with 48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixelCamera(Front)- 16-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)Weight- 189.00gms; 161.00 x 74.10 x 8.40mm (height x width x thickness) (height x width x thickness)Colors- Carbon black and Lake BlueUSB- Type-CSensors- Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor.Price- Rs 39,999.The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 43,999

The sale offering includes a Rs 2,000 discount on purchase through SBI credit card or EMI transactions via Amazon. Customers will also get benefits worth Rs 6,000 with select Jio prepaid plans.