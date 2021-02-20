OnePlus 9 specifications leaked: Check display, charging, camera sensor, other details

In exciting news for the technology enthusiasts, it is expected that smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is going to bring out its flagship OnePlus series in March 2021. As it nears its launch, a tipster has come out to share some screenshots that reveal some of the specifications of these OnePlus 9 phones.

According to the information now leaked, the OnePlus 9 is going to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC and come in two categories. These are the onePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Lite. As revealed by tipster TechDroider, the OnePlus 9 is expected to have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 402 ppi pixel density.

The Chinese maker of phones is most probably going to release the OnePlus 9 in two variants. One of these variants is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, while the other is probably going to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As per the leaks, the OnePlus 9 phones are going to feature a 12MP primary sensor and the primary camera on its back panel would have a 48MP primary sensor, 48MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Adreno 660 GPU, it is expected to have a powerful 4,500mAh battery.

The OnePlus 9 smartphones are expected to support 65W fast charging with a charger from the box as well as 8K recording. It may even come with the anticipated 30W fast wireless charging.

Even though the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones in March, there has been no official confirmation about the same. OnePlus has not shared any of the specifications yet.