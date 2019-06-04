OnePlus 7 launches in India; sale starts at 12pm: Here is what all you should know

The OnePlus 7 has made its debut in India and the company has announced its price. The cost of One Plus 7 starts from Rs 32,999 and it will go on sale in India today at 12 p.m. The device will be available for purchase on Amazon India website or app and the company's official online website. From June 14, OnePlus 7 will also be available in MyJio stores, Croma and Reliance Digital Outlets.

The OnePlus has two variants-one 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity and the other variant is 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For the 6GB RAM, the price is fixed at Rs 32,999 and for the 8GB RAM, the cost of the device is Rs 37,999. The 8GB RAM device is available in two different colours- Mirror Grey and Red colors, whereas, the 6GB RAM model is available only in a Mirror Grey color option.

The OnePlus mobile device is designed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and with Adreno 640 GPU and extended up to 8GB with 256GB internal storage. The operating system of OnePlus 7 is OxygenOS.

There is a special from Jio for the launch of OnePlus 7. It offers benefits worth Rs 9,300 with an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. And a Rs 3,900 benefits for partnering with Jio

The OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. There is a dual-LED flash module and optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a PDAF. PDAF is Phase-detection autofocus, which is a type of autofocus used in some camera.

OnePlus 7 includes 4G VolTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS and a USB Type=C charger. The battery of the device is 3,700 mAh with 20W fast charging tech