OnePlus 6T set to launch today: Here's what we know so far

The OnePlus 6T will finally be unveiled today at an event in New York. The launch will be followed up by an event in India on Tuesday at 8:30PM IST. The event will be live-streamed as well. Here’s what we know about the upcoming OnePlus 6T:

What we know so far

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed a number of details about the upcoming device. In an interview with CNET, Lau officially confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will include an all new in-screen fingerprint sensor which will help users to unlock the device with ease. And, it will not include wireless charging support and IP rating. Lau mentions that OnePlus has taken a ‘tough’ decision to remove headphone jack as well from the upcoming device.

He said, “The most difficult task in the day-to-day is… finding a balance in what’s ultimately going to be part of the end product and what has to be said ‘No’ to.” Another reason to not include the headphone jack is the fact that the smartphone is 0.45mm thicker than the OnePlus 6.

Additionally, he also stated that the new device will be more expensive than the previous variant. However, did not disclose a price range.

Just a few weeks before the official launch of the OnePlus 6T, leaked press renders offer us a glimpse of what the smartphone might look like. Based on the images shared by winfuture.de, the device is offered in glossy and matte black finishes. Additionally, it also sports a tiny notch. Additionally, leaked images hint that the device sports a triple camera set up at the back. However, multiple leaks up until now mention that the OnePlus 6T includes a dual rear-camera set up.

Over the last few days, we’ve learned a lot about the new OnePlus 6T including the fact that it will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p+ resolution. It is also believed that this device might be the company’s first official water-resistant smartphone. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM and will run the latest Android 9.0 Pie.