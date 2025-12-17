OnePlus 15R launched in India: Check price, features and more

The OnePlus 15R is the first smartphone to launch with the Snapdragon 8th Generation 5 chipset.

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15R, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8th Generation 5 chip. The company says it developed this chip in collaboration with Qualcomm. The phone features this new chip along with a 165Hz display, a 7,400mAh battery, and a three-tier cooling system. The 15R runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and offers a 50-megapixel main camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 15R.

The OnePlus 15 features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which promises several significant improvements over the previous generation. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 offers 36% faster CPU speeds, 11% better GPU performance, and 46% better AI processing compared to the previous generation. OnePlus uses a custom CPU scheduler that allocates system resources differently than stock Android, prioritising resource-intensive applications when gaming.

The phone also includes a gyroscope capable of detecting up to 4,000 degrees per second for precise motion control and a touch response chip that registers input at 3,200Hz. A dedicated Wi-Fi chip helps maintain a stable connection even through walls and floors.

Its battery is 7,400mAh—the largest battery ever in a OnePlus phone—and supports 80W fast charging. A three-tier cooling system manages heat: aerogel under the display, a 5,704mm² vapor chamber, and graphite on the back panel. The OnePlus 15R runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, featuring OnePlus's Plus Mind feature integrated with Google Gemini. OnePlus will provide four years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

Camera hardware includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus uses its DetailMax engine for processing, which includes an Ultra Clear mode that doubles the resolution of daytime photos, a Clear Burst mode that captures ten frames per second with reduced blur, and a Clear Night engine that captures short and long exposures simultaneously to preserve detail in low light. Video recording reaches 4K resolution and 120 frames per second.

OnePlus 15R's 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and other display specifications.

The 15R features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. In supported games, the screen updates 165 times per second, reducing motion blur and potentially improving reaction times in competitive scenarios. During normal use, the display adapts between 60Hz and 165Hz based on the content to balance performance and battery life.

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the front, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is embedded under the panel. OnePlus has added an Eye Comfort mode to the gaming software to reduce eye strain during extended gaming sessions, along with blinking reminders.

The OnePlus 15R is offered in a special color in India. The OnePlus 15R incorporates design elements from the OnePlus 15, such as the camera module positioned at a 45-degree angle from the corner and the OnePlus logo in the center of the back. It features a flat aluminum frame and strategically placed antennas for improved signal reception during gaming.

Available in three colors: Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze with a glass back, and Electric Violet made of fiberglass (available only in India). All versions meet IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards, providing protection against water jets up to 80°C and submersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep for thirty minutes.

OnePlus 15R Price and Availability in India

The OnePlus 15R is available in two configurations: a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at ₹47,999, and a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant priced at ₹52,999. Pre-orders begin on December 18th with a booking amount of ₹999. The phone will be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon India and OnePlus retail stores across the country.

A ₹3,000 discount is available through bank offers or exchange offers (cannot be combined), bringing the effective price down to Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively. You can also opt for no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on major credit cards. All OnePlus 15R buyers receive a 180-day phone replacement plan and a lifetime display warranty. These offers are for a limited time and subject to stock availability.