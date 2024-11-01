While the OnePlus 13 has only been revealed in China so far, speculations are that it will arrive on the global market in the coming months. In India, the phone is expected to be launched in January 2025.

OnePlus 13 was launched on Thursday, October 31. OnePlus 13, the newest flagship model from the Oppo sub-brand, will make its debut in China. With new leaks revealing details about its expected specifications and price practically every day, the impending device has attracted a lot of curiosity. In the meantime, OnePlus has formally verified many specifications about the OnePlus 13, such as its processor, battery, display, and more.

In China, the OnePlus 13 will be available in four versions. starting with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It will appear in Blue, White, and Obsidian.

The pricing set for the Chinese variant is:

12 GB+256 GB variant - CNY 4,499 (around Rs 53,100).

12 GB+512 GB model - CNY 4,899 (around Rs 57,900).

16 GB+512 GB version - CNY 5,299 (around Rs 62,600).

24 GB+1 TB variant - CNY 5,999 (around Rs 70,900).

The OnePlus 13's quad-curved design, which gives it a flat appearance with delicate curves around the edges, deviates from the curves of its predecessors. As a result, the phone is marginally shorter while maintaining its 6.82-inch screen.

It features an 8T LTPO panel with a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and BOE's X2 OLED display with a resolution of 1440p. Peak brightness can reach 4,500 nits, however, the average brightness is 800 nits. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is also included.

Although the OnePlus 13 has only been shown in China thus far, there are rumours that it will be available worldwide in the upcoming months. The phone is expected to be on sale in India in January 2025.

