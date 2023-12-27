OnePlus 12R design revealed in official image, to launch in India alongside OnePlus 12 on…

OnePlus R Series started with OnePlus 9R in 2021 and continued with the OnePlus 10R in 2022 and OnePlus 11R in 2023 and have previously only been available in India and China.

OnePlus has released the first image of the OnePlus 12R, the second member of the OnePlus 12 Series and the first OnePlus R Series device to launch in global markets. The device, shown in both Cool Blue and Iron Gray colourways, is claimed to offer high-end hardware specs and software experience.

OnePlus 12R will launch in two unique colourways, Cool Blue and Iron Gray. Cool Blue is a glossy finish with a light, fresh appearance, while Iron Gray has a matte feel to give a sophisticated and strong feeling. Both colours feature a matte metal frame to feel reassuringly strong in your hand, with the legendary OnePlus Alert Slider now located in its new home on the left of the phone. This change allowed OnePlus to introduce a new integrated antenna system which unleashes enhanced performance during online gaming sessions.

OnePlus R Series devices are performance-focused flagships designed to give users an immersive mobile gaming experience possible and have won plaudits for their single-minded focus on performance and use of industry-leading technology, as well as their affordable price. Now, with more graphically intense mobile games launching worldwide, OnePlus has listened to the demands of its users and will be bringing the OnePlus R Series to North America and Europe for the first time.



OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 12 Series has been developed to address an industry-wide challenge in balancing high performance, high power consumption, effective heat dissipation, and longevity. The two devices, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, each have their own unique attributes. Both flagship phones are set to be released at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event at 19:30 IST on January 23, 2024.