OnePlus 12 goes on sale in India with discount up to Rs 10,000: Price, offers and more

OnePlus has announced the start of open sales for its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 12. Following a global launch, this latest in the OnePlus flagship line of smartphones is now available in India. Both variants of the OnePlus 12 are available in the Indian market starting from 30th January 2024, 12 PM. The OnePlus 12 will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores.

The OnePlus 12 is available in two colors and configurations, catering to a diverse set of preferences and requirements. The OnePlus 12 will be launched in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black exciting variants, the 12/256GB option which will be priced at INR 64,999 and the 16/512GB option which will be priced at INR 69,999.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 with ICICI Bank credit card and OneCard. Buyers can avail a special exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 while purchasing the OnePlus 12. Users can purchase the OnePlus 12 on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App and get 20% on OnePlus Cases and 10% off on the OnePlus Wireless Charger. RCC members can avail of Rs 1,000 off on the OnePlus 12. Eligible for select OnePlus devices linked to RCC before 22nd January 2024.

OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform supported by the proprietary Trinity Engine, along with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM. It also gets a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, the 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, delivering an experience which is Smooth Beyond Belief.