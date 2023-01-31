OnePlus 11R 5G design, features revealed ahead of launch on February 7

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus will launch a range of devices including OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at the Cloud 11 event on February 7 in India. As OnePlus fans were getting excited about the flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone, the company has revealed a few details about OnePlus 11R 5G. The OnePlus claims that the R Series brings the perfect combination of top-of-the-line hardware and software at a more accessible price point for tech enthusiasts, and the OnePlus 11R 5G is the latest extension of that vision. Here’s what we know about the OnePlus 11R 5G.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with ADFR 2.0, especially designed for its LTPS display and will be the first phone at OnePlus to come with this display technology. ADFR 2.0 allows the display’s frame rate to automatically adjust between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, depending on the usage scenario.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 11R comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Akin to the flagship OnePlus 11, the 11R also comes with RAM-Vita, a OnePlus machine-learning AI that accelerates the re-allocation of RAM between usage.

The OnePlus 11R 5G comes equipped with up to 16 GB RAM, state-of-the-art 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, super-fast 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a whopping 5,000mAh battery which goes from 1-100% in 25 minutes.