OnePlus 11 live images and specification leaked ahead of launch, take a look

According to the leaked images, the OnePlus 11 will feature the brand's popular sandstone finish.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

OnePlus 11 live images and specification leaked ahead of launch, take a look
OnePlus 11 will launch at OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone globally, the OnePlus 11 and ahead of the launch, the images and specifications of the devices have been leaked online. The OnePlus 11 will mark its debut in China on January 4, almost a month before the India launch on February 7. The teaser of the next OnePlus flagship launch has confirmed a few of the specs leaked from TENAA and the images of the actual device shared by 91mobiles have revealed the complete design of the phone.

OnePlus 11 rumoured design and specifications

According to the leaked images, the OnePlus 11 will feature the brand's popular sandstone finish at the rear with a large circular camera module aligned at the right edge with a glossy finish just like its predecessor OnePlus 10 Pro. The camera model houses triple lens setup and an LED flash. 

Reports suggest that triple rear camera setup will comprise of a 50MP primary sensor, a secondary 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. For selfie and video calls, the OnePlus 11 will likely sport a 16MP snapper at the front.

Coming to the front, the OnePlus 11 gets an edge to edge curved display like most premium smartphones in that range. According to rumours, it is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ screen resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. The display is said to feature a fingerprint scanner, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 11 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device will run Android 13 based OS out of the box. It is expected that the OnePlus 11 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

