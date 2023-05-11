Search icon
OnePlus 11 5G users can now install Android 14 Beta 1 to experience new design and features

The OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

OnePlus 11 5G users can now install Android 14 Beta 1 to experience new design and features
OnePlus 11 5G

Global technology brand OnePlus has announced that its latest flagship OnePlus 11 5G can now access the Android 14 Beta 11. Developers now can experience an early build of Android 14 as part of the Developer Preview Program for the OnePlus 11 5G. The announcement from OnePlus came after Google showcased the features of Android 14 at the Google I/O 2023 event.

“OnePlus has been working closely with Google to provide our signature fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users, which is based on the Android operating system,” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, “By cooperating with Google, we are excited to provide an early build of Android 14 to OnePlus 11 5G developers.”

The core themes of Android 14 are privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customization. Android 14 Beta 1 will be available on the OnePlus 11 5G, the brand’s flagship smartphone launched in February 2023. 

The OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Display with LTPO 3.0, the 100W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, and 3rd Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, delivering a flagship experience in every aspect.

