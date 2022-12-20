OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to launch in India on February 7

OnePlus 11 will launch at OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 11.

OnePlus has built a strong community over the years. With several products in its portfolio including monitors, TVs, power banks, and others, the company is quite popular for its flagship smartphones and TWS earbuds. Currently, OnePlus’ flagship smartphone is the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched by the company in the beginning of 2022. The smartphone brought in a new design and a powerful camera. Now the company has announced that it will launch its successor, the OnePlus 11 5G in India at a special ‘Cloud 11’ event on February 7.

In the last couple of months, we have seen numerous rumours about the OnePlus 11 5G revealing how the flagship device will shape up. In the launch announcement, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 11 5G will also feature a Hasselblad powered camera just like former flagships. Apart from this, the company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will get the iconic alert slider that is only limited to the flagship smartphones.

Along with the OnePlus 11 5G, the company is also launching OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which promises to deliver a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience.

Also read: Discover new WhatsApp feature that allows you to disable incoming call notifications



“We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus. “The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users.”