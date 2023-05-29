OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition phone for Indian unveiled: What makes it special

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition phone

OnePlus has unveiled its latest special edition smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. This exceptional special edition smartphone boasts a rare microcrystalline rock material that is claimed to resemble a never before seen marble finish. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is an India exclusive special edition, which ensures its owners possess a device that is 1 of 1, making no two phones in alike. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey, pays homage to company’s diverse community as an ode to their own unique stories and experiences.

In India, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will go on sale starting 6th June. For the phone, OnePlus has harnessed a raw "visual texture" derived from microcrystalline rock material, producing a rear panel that cannot be replicated. The result is a stunning aesthetic which ballads the elegance of natural marble.

Notably, the yield rate for the marble-like rear panel was initially a mere 25% of the original glass back, but through meticulous refinement, OnePlus achieved a 50% yield rate for the final limited edition units. Crafting a single piece of this extraordinary material involves a meticulous nine-step production process. Each piece is selected or discarded by hand.

“With the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we have created an extraordinary smartphone that not only showcases the exceptional artistry and innovation OnePlus is known for, but also a masterpiece that is unique to each and every user" said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. "We are proud to present exquisite craftsmanship that narrows the gap between art and technology. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a true testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional technology to our users."