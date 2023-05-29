Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition phone for Indian unveiled: What makes it special

In India, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will go on sale starting 6th June.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition phone for Indian unveiled: What makes it special
OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition phone

OnePlus has unveiled its latest special edition smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. This exceptional special edition smartphone boasts a rare microcrystalline rock material that is claimed to resemble a never before seen marble finish. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is an India exclusive special edition, which ensures its owners possess a device that is 1 of 1, making no two phones in alike. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey, pays homage to company’s diverse community as an ode to their own unique stories and experiences. 

In India, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will go on sale starting 6th June. For the phone, OnePlus has harnessed a raw "visual texture" derived from microcrystalline rock material, producing a rear panel that cannot be replicated. The result is a stunning aesthetic which ballads the elegance of natural marble.

Notably, the yield rate for the marble-like rear panel was initially a mere 25% of the original glass back, but through meticulous refinement, OnePlus achieved a 50% yield rate for the final limited edition units. Crafting a single piece of this extraordinary material involves a meticulous nine-step production process. Each piece is selected or discarded by hand.

“With the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we have created an extraordinary smartphone that not only showcases the exceptional artistry and innovation OnePlus is known for, but also a masterpiece that is unique to each and every user" said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. "We are proud to present exquisite craftsmanship that narrows the gap between art and technology. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a true testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional technology to our users."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty attend Baba Siddique's iftar party
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
5 times Esha Gupta raised the temperature with her sizzling photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 709 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.