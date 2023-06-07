Search icon
OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition goes on sale in India: Price, offer, sale and more

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is an India exclusive special edition, which ensures its owners possess a device that is 1 of 1, making no two phones alike.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey special edition phone is now available for purchase in India at Rs 64,999, which is Rs 3,000 more than the standard OnePlus 11 5G. The new limited edition phone can be bought from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in. Buyers can get instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, on purchase through ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma stores and Amazon.in from June 06, 2023 to June 11, 2023.

Users can also avail additional exchange bonus worth Rs 6000 on select 4G devices during the same duration. The special edition smartphone boasts a rare microcrystalline rock material that is claimed to resemble a never before seen marble finish. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is an India exclusive special edition, which ensures its owners possess a device that is 1 of 1, making no two phones alike. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey, pays homage to the company's diverse community as an ode to their own unique stories and experiences. 

 For the phone, OnePlus has harnessed a raw "visual texture" derived from microcrystalline rock material, producing a rear panel that cannot be replicated. The result is a stunning aesthetic which ballads the elegance of natural marble.

Notably, the yield rate for the marble-like rear panel was initially a mere 25% of the original glass back, but through meticulous refinement, OnePlus achieved a 50% yield rate for the final limited edition units. Crafting a single piece of this extraordinary material involves a meticulous nine-step production process. Each piece is selected or discarded by hand.

