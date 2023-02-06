OnePlus 11 5G India launch tomorrow: Specs, features and how to watch OnePlus event live

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R , OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad and other products will make their India debut at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event tomorrow (February 7). The company has already revealed the design and specifications of most of the products launching tomorrow however, OnePlus has not yet revealed the pricing of any of these products. The OnePlus 11 5G is the key attraction of the event for which everyone is excited for. The phone is already available for purchase in China. If you are planning to buy the new OnePlus flagship smartphone, here’s everything you need to know.

OnePlus Cloud 11 event: How to watch OnePlus 11 5G launch live

OnePlus will be live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel, starting at 19:30 PM IST, February 7, 2023. You can also register on the OnePlus Could 11 Launch Event page to stay on top of the latest news and announcements.





OnePlus 11 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G marks the return of two user-favorite features – the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile that makes photos true to life, and the handy Alert Slider that makes it easy to shift from mode to mode.

The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with RAM-Vita that can keep as many as over 40 applications active in the background. With support for 100W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, downtime is down to a minimum. The company also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will be the first OnePlus device to take advantage of four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will be equipped with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. It also comes with a "three-main-sensor" triple-camera system. The OnePlus 11 5G will come with two colorways, Titan Black and Eternal Green. The highlight of its design is that there is a K-shape curve along the camera decor which make the module more vivid with the flow of light.