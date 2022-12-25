OnePlus 11 5G images leaked online: Check features, specs, camera and more

Photo: Twitter/Mukul Sharma

OnePlus 11 has been certified by the Chinese certification agency TENAA in advance of its planned release. The images of upcoming OnePlus 11 that have been released so far show a circular camera island on the device's rear. An LED flash and three camera sensors may be found within the 5G device. A Hasselblad logo is embedded into the camera island as well.

According to rumours, OnePlus will no longer provide a "pro" version of its phones. Rather, it may just bring its OnePlus 11 model. The rumoured fast-charging capability of the next smartphone is 100 watt fast charging.

The device was recently included in the AnTuTu benchmark. The webpage has it marked down as model number PBH110. In the AnTuTu benchmark, the gadget scored 1,341,080. The ad claims the device has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage using UFS 4.0. The device's power button and volume control are both clearly visible on its right side in the leaked image.

Android 13 might power the OnePlus 11 phone. Previous rumours have suggested that the OnePlus 11 would have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Possible camera cutout on the top of the OnePlus 11 smartphone.

The newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset is said to be inside the OnePlus 11. New Qualcomm chipsets have been available for purchase since last month. They say it will be 40% more efficient with energy than the current one. As an example, the new Adreno GPU promises up to 25 percent greater gaming performance, while the Kryo CPU promises up to 40 percent better power efficiency, both compared to the current chipset.

The smartphone's triple camera system might have a 50MP main back camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens. It is anticipated that the gadget would have a 5,000mAh battery. Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colour options for the phone have been seen in the wild. However, a wider range of hues is anticipated.