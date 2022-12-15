OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition to launch in India soon: Date, price, specifications and more

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition to be launched in India

OnePlus has announced a new Marvel Edition of the OnePlus 10T. For a limited time, you can get your hands on a OnePlus 10T that comes with a special Marvel edition packaging and a few collectibles with the Marvel logo on them.

The OnePlus 10T Marvel edition comes with the most powerful configuration of the Moonstone Black OnePlus 10T, including 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and costs Rs 58,999. Additionally, there will be a Blank Panther-themed mobile stand, an Iron Man phone case, and a pop socket in the style of Captain America's shield.

All customers will be able to purchase the OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box for Rs 55,999, but Red Cable Club members will get a further Rs 3,000 off. Currently, you can also purchase this item via Disney India's own website for the low, low price of Rs 55,999. Yet a purchase option has not been implemented.

The OnePlus 10T Marvel edition box will be available in India from December 17th to the 19th, the company has announced. Expected quantities are low. For that reason, if you're interested in purchasing one, you should do it without delay.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC-powered, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage-laden OnePlus 10T is the company's most powerful smartphone to date. The smartphone has an FHD+ display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 120Hz OLED screen.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone 14 saves life of two, uses satellite connectivity to inform authorities of car crash

The phone is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery and offers rapid wired charging at up to 150W. Unfortunately, wireless charging is not supported by the smartphone. Recent software updates brought the operating system up to version Android 13, and a bespoke version of OxygenOS 13 is installed on top of that. In the next days, it is expected that the mobile device will get two further significant upgrades to the Android operating system.