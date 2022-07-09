OnePlus 10T launch timeline, other details LEAKED; check what's in store

Image for representation

The OnePlus 10T continues to leak details of its release, with most recently being observed breaking a record on the AnTuTu benchmark. But the phone isn`t official just yet, and if one might be wondering when the final date would be revealed, there`s good news for the ones based in India.

According to GSM Arena, a new rumour says that the Indian launch of the OnePlus 10T will take place between July 25 and August 1. The phone will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, with the first sale expected to happen during the first week of August.

This new information may be focused on the Indian market, but if the OnePlus 10T will also be launched for other countries, there is no reason to believe that it will not coincide with or even coincide with the launch in India. So it looks like the wait for this phone to become official will finally come to an end later this month.

The OnePlus 10T is expected to launch in two colours, green and Moonstone Black - the latter being available with 16GB of RAM apparently, reports GSM Arena.

According to previous leaks, the phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ LTPO 2.0 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup (50 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra wide-angle, 2 megapixels macro), 16 megapixels selfie snapper and a 4,800 mAh battery with ultra-fast charging: reportedly 150W in India and 160W elsewhere.