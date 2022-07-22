OnePlus 10T camera details revealed, to launch on August 3 | Photo: OnePlus

The brand-new OnePlus 10T 5G will debut on August 3 in India, according to OnePlus. The OnePlus 10T 5G is launching just weeks following the release of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. Through their social media, the company announced the new development. At 7.30 p.m. on the launch day, a live stream of the launch event from New York will be available online.

The OnePlus 10T lacks a Hasselblad Camera for Mobile because the firm sought to provide an ultra-high performance flagship smartphone experience at the chosen price range, according to the company's official statement. The triple camera setup on the back of the OnePlus 10T is led by the premium 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

According to claims made by OnePlus, the sensor enables the OnePlus 10T with support to capture in 10-bit colour, enabling you to capture 64 times more colour than devices that capture in 8-bit colour. For more accurate and visually acceptable photos, this means not only greater colour but also smoother transitions between each colour.

The 10T 5G has a 50 MP camera with an ultra-wide field of view of 119.9° and a macro camera with the ability to zoom in and out, accordingly. The camera shutter on the OnePlus 10T allows a smartphone to take tens of images right away and choose the best one to be the final one.

