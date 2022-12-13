OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T and others available with up to Rs 16,000 discount

This offer is available from 13th December 2022 to 25th December 2022.

Celebrating its 9th anniversary, OnePlus has announced exciting offers across its range of 5G-ready smartphones, smart TVs, audio, wearables, and a newly launched series of monitors. Starting on 13th December, OnePlus users can avail a series of discounts across all categories and channels. Here are major discounts on OnePlus devices.

OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R 5G

Starting 13th December, users can avail an offer of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and partner stores. Customers can avail an instant bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10T 5G, up to Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, and up to Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10R 5G respectively via ICICI Cards transactions. This offer is available from 13th December 2022 to 25th December 2022.

OnePlus and iOS users can also exchange their older smartphones to avail of an additional discount of Rs 10,000 on both the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, and Rs 1,500 on the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G via ICICI Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and Partner Stores. This offer is available from 13th December to 18th December 2022.

From 19th December to 25th December, customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G via ICICI Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and Partner Stores.

ICICI card users can also get an additional INR 1,000 off on the OnePlus Nord 2T via net banking transaction on OnePlus.in.This offer is available from 13th December to 18th December 2022

Between 19th December to 25th December, ICICI cards users can avail Rs 700 off on the OnePlus Nord 2T via net banking transaction on OnePlus.in

Finally, ICICI card holders can avail No Cost EMI of up to 3 months across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and Partner Stores between 13th December 2022 to 25th December 2022 on OnePlus Nord 2T and between 13th December 2022 to 18th December 2022 on OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite