OnePlus 10T 16GB variant's India sale begins from August 16: Know price, specifications and more here

OnePlus had recently announced the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone model earlier this month in India and the phone has already gone on sale. It was the company’s second flagship entry for this year and was announced in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants. However, the top variant 16 GB RAM phone isn’t available for the users. Now, OnePlus is bringing in the top-end variant to Indian customers beginning next week. Now here we have some information regarding the upcoming launch of the 16GB version for this phone.

Previously, sales of the OnePlus 10T began on August 6. But only the 8GB and 12GB variants were on sale. The 16GB + 256GB option, on the other hand, will be made available at a later time, according to the announcement. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now revealed the date of release for this top-tier model. The business announced earlier today (August 11, 2022), that this model will go on sale in India on August 16.

The 16GB model's internal characteristics, except from its large memory, are the same as those of the other two varieties. It has a 6.7-inch, 120Hz OLED display up front, and a 50-megapixel triple camera array at the back. The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC inside, and its 4,800mAh battery pack is capable of an amazing 150W rapid charging.

Pricing

The 8GB/128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 49,999, the 12GB/256GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 54,999. The new 16GB RAM version will cost Rs. 55,999, which is Rs. 1,000 more than the 12/256GB variant. Users hoping to purchase the OnePlus 10T in the Jade Green variant will have to settle with the 12GB/256GB or 8GB/128GB variants as this variant will only be offered in the Moonstone Black variant.

Offers

When using SBI bank cards to purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB/256GB model, customers would immediately receive a discount of Rs 5,000.

Using SBI bank cards would also qualify buyers for free EMIs for up to 9 months. On OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and the OnePlus Exclusive Stores, both offers will be accessible.