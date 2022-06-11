OnePlus 10 renders surface online ahead of rumoured launch

OnePlus 10 leaked render (Image: Yogesh Brar/Onsitego

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new OnePlus 10 series that will make its way to the Indian market soon. Codenamed “Project Ovaltine”, the smartphone is rumoured to be called the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T. Although the company has not yet revealed any detail about the rumoured smartphones, reports suggest that the device will be launched soon. Ahead of the launch, tipster Yogesh Brar, in collaboration with Onsitego has shared early renders of the OnePlus 10 smartphone.

According to the leaked renders, the OnePlus 10 will likely look similar to its elder sibling, the OnePlus 10 Pro with a huge camera module with triple lens setup at the rear. The renders also suggest that the device may also feature Hasselblad technology. Reports claiming that OnePlus may ditch the iconic alert slider in the upcoming premium smartphone are also backed by the renders. The tipster has also revealed few of the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 10 series smartphone.

OnePlus 10 rumoured specifications

OnePlus 10 is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display is said to use LTPO technology and offer a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by flagship Qualcomm chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The SoC is rumoured to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the OnePlus 10 is expected to get a triple camera setup at the back that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the smartphone is rumoured to get a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is said to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. Reports suggest that the smartphone will run on Android 12 based Color OS 12 out of the box and it may arrive in India by the second half of 2022.