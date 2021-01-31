WhatsApp shares status messages to reassure users about privacy, says THIS

WhatsApp has been facing backlash for its upcoming privacy policy. The instant-messaging platform has been using its Status feature to allay fears in India for some time now. But in countries like US and UK, the messaging platform has gone a step further by sending "commitment to your privacy" message to the users

The in-app messages started appearing for users in the US and UK on Saturday in Status which is WhatsApp`s version of Snapchat Stories or Twitter Fleets.

The messages read "One thing that isn`t new is our commitment to your privacy," along with a reminder that "WhatsApp can`t read or listen to your personal conversations as they`re end-to-end encrypted," reports The Verge.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said: "Going forward, we`re going to provide updates to people in the Status tab so people hear from WhatsApp directly".

"Our first update reaffirms that WhatsApp cannot see your personal messages, and neither can Facebook because they are protected by end-to-end encryption".

In the past few days, 200 million people around the world received a notification on WhatsApp, which said that by February 8, 2021 you must accept these terms and if you dodn't, you won't be able to use your WhatsApp Account. According to this notification, WhatsApp will now share your data with Facebook. Facebook is the parent company of WhatsApp.

Information like your phone number, your contacts and your WhatsApp status, all these data will now be available to Facebook from WhatsApp. If you don't like this condition, you will have to delete your WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp, however, has claimed that its new policy does not state anything new for personal consumers. Instead, its new policy only affects businesses, and it in fact expands the ability for small businesses on WhatsApp to share certain prior-agreed data with Facebook to expand the scope of business.