One stop shop for commercial property owners in Mumbai

Headlines

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet the Indian actor who is a superstar in China, not Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Home remedies to remove tanning from face

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

HomeTechnology

Technology

One stop shop for commercial property owners in Mumbai

The company started its operations in 2015 with an aim to enhance the commercial real estate market experience by bringing transparency and efficiency through technology and customer service.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2017, 04:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): Jagaha.com is Mumbai?s first dedicated commercial real estate platform. The company started its operations in 2015 with an aim to enhance the commercial real estate market experience by bringing transparency and efficiency through technology and customer service.

Today, it's a trusted site used by property hunters, developers, and landlords for office spaces, commercial buildings, shops, showrooms, restaurants and co-working spaces in Mumbai.

The portal primarily specializes in the sale and rent of commercial properties located in Mumbai metropolitan regions such as Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. With more than 12,000 property listings, it has the largest inventory of commercial properties in Mumbai.

Jagaha.com provides a holistic bouquet of services, right from searching to closing the deals. The key factor that sets this site apart is its free ?in-person? inspection of every commercial real estate property before listing. It sends its team of qualified property experts who conduct a thorough inspection of the property, capture photos and shoot videos to provide detailed, verified information to the property seekers.

The videos of every property are uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the portal. Once done, the Jagaha.com team creates a dedicated URL for the property with its own tailor written description.

It is the only Indian real estate portal where users can search by filtering via the carpet area which avoids encountering the follies usually associated with the built-up area specifications. It also has the mapping functionality enabling users to search properties accurately on Google?s map.

Jagaha.com not only is a premier real estate portal for property hunters, but also for property landlords and developers who want to put it for sale or rent. It not only lists their properties but also provides maximum exposure, online and offline. The firm also acts as their sole point of contact in handling the daily inquires.

Currently, the portal handles over 1,500 realtor requirements in the Mumbai commercial space every month and conducts more than 100 different inspections a month through its expansive network of over 2000 realtors in Mumbai. It also has its own team to address client inquiries, which result in about 40 inspections per month.

Jagaha.com is aptly fulfilling the commercial property needs and objectives in the Indian market. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)

Ends KS

NNNN

ANI

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Krafton to introduce Indian faction in 'Road To Valor: Empires'

Railway cop shooting spree: Officials say motive unclear, read details of FIR against RPF constable Chetan Singh

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE