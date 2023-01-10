One Nation, One Charger: Type C charger to be mandatory for laptop, phones in India? All about common charger policy

Common charger policy in India soon (File photo)

The Type C USB charger has become a household staple across the globe, with many phone companies and models eventually moving to the Type C charging port in their devices. Part of the reason for this is the One Nation, One Charger policy, brought on by the European Union.

The European Union recently passed the policy of One Nation, One Charger, which means that all the phones in the entire EU will only be manufactured with a Type C charging port, with just one unified charger for all brands and companies. This policy will soon extend to laptops as well.

Now, there are talks that the One Nation One Charger policy will be introduced in India as well, and the government is currently formulating a plan on how it will be carried out. Currently, majority of the android phones have a Type C port, while Apple products have a different port.

Will Type C chargers be mandatory for Indian phones, laptops?

The European Union has pushed for the implementation of the One Nation One Charger policy across the globe, while several countries, including India, currently trying to formulate a plan for its implementation.

The EU has proposed that the common charger policy be implemented from 2024, while the policy will be extended to laptops from 2026. While the EU has pushed for a Type C charger for all phones, India has a different implementation in mind.

The Indian government is planning to introduce two chargers – one for smartphones and one for feature phones – in accordance with the policy. The charger for the smartphone will be a Type C USB charger, which will be the same for Android and Apple phones.

It is being speculated that India will soon pass the Type C charger rule across the country, and only one type of charging port will be viable for all smartphone users.

Benefits of Type C chargers

The Type C charger is not just one of the most accessible and readily available chargers across the globe but also charges faster than normal USB chargers. Further, it is not just applicable to phones, but also to laptops, tablets, and several wireless devices.

Further, Type C chargers are much cheaper than the standard iPhone chargers, and are more readily available. If Type C chargers are made mandatory, there will be a major reduction in e-waste in India.

The One Nation One Charger policy will be implemented for all the phones manufactured in the EU from 2024, and can extend to India-manufactured phones soon after that.

