Lystloc, India's leading software company in location intelligence and field force automation solutions are digging deeper to confidently advance them with its AI-powered face recognition API 'Lystface API', ‘LystCRM’, and the flagship model 'Lystnow'.

Something breathtaking has to come! It’s the 8th year of an amazing journey of Lystloc, India's leading software company in location intelligence and field force automation solutions. The product has become a trusted beacon of more than 13k+ customers and 241 global clients, spanning 42+ global countries.

With a consistent effort by more than 62 internal team members towards innovation, a privacy-first approach, customer-centric solutions, and expansion in budget-friendly product offerings, Lystloc laid the ground for noteworthy achievement with credibility.

Our newest launch highlights:

By focusing on revolutionizing on-field, remote, and hybrid workforce productivity and building excellence to drive growth trajectory for businesses, Lystloc has migrated toward more advancement as follows

LystCRM

In industries where customization is essential for managing large contacts, engaging with leads, performing actionable tasks, and retaining customers, versatile dynamic modules can be bliss there.

And, when it’s Lystloc’s dynamic module, businesses can embrace customization with intelligence and flexibility to collect and store data precisely. They are allowed to add or remove form fields in existing modules, and in fact, recreate the custom template with their priorities. Additionally, this solution comes with easy integration capabilities with businesses’ existing applications to streamline their workflow.

For instance, by using the module, a pharma company can manage hundreds of hot leads, a growing number of potential clients, medical product selling, and on-field medical reps. Let's say, with this module, they can customize fields such as "Drug category," "Equipment category," "Client preferences," and "Order volume".

Meanwhile, they can integrate the module within the CRM to extract the data and distribute tasks accordingly within their team. Therefore, following the progress in their sales pipeline and strategically accelerating their sales volume would be more effortless.

By leveraging Lystloc's out-of-the-box approach, any business can adjust dynamic module benefits within the chosen plan while restricting the usage of features and lowering baggage for additional backend maintenance.

Lystface Face Recognition API

In today’s world, where identity theft has become a triggering factor, quick and smart identity verification with face recognition can make everyone take a sigh of relief. For example, with face recognition, a financial institution can secure mobile banking service, an employee can mark attendance without manual interference, and a customer can unlock his digital volt of a share market application.

All those beneficial properties can be achievable with an exceptionally developers-friendly Lystface facial recognition API that serves an accuracy rate of 98% under optimal conditions. Meanwhile, developers can tweak the degree of accuracy by controlling the confidence threshold in the system and passing a threshold value in the API request. And, businesses can ensure high-quality data privacy as Lystface adheres to two-factor authentication, HTTPS encryption, and GDPR guidelines.

With Lystface API, businesses can be at a tipping point of scalability while enjoying effortless integration of any software with multiple programming language support and preventing abuse of scammers now and in the future.

Lystnow

In a sobering development, Lystnow has come as a parent website, consolidating and featuring all significant products and their core capabilities in a single place. The Director of the product team, Divya said that Lystnow has slashed the urge to navigate different sites, instead provoking a focus on a cohesive software ecosystem to support the entire employee lifecycle, therefore flourishing businesses.

Let’s take a look at the key products

Lystloc : A geo-fenced employee monitoring, task management, and live reporting application.

: A geo-fenced employee monitoring, task management, and live reporting application. Lystface App : A touchless, AI-powered, and location-based facial verified attendance app.

: A touchless, AI-powered, and location-based facial verified attendance app. Lystface API : A user-friendly API to embed with another platform that swiftly processes facial recognition.

: A user-friendly API to embed with another platform that swiftly processes facial recognition. Lystproof : A digital employee data verification platform for HRs to process quick talent onboarding.

: A digital employee data verification platform for HRs to process quick talent onboarding. Lystdata: An automated and personalized data-backed solution to help in growth-making determination.

About Lystloc:

At Lystloc, we help organizations to run their businesses with data-driven decisions. Our advanced features and analytics provide visibility on the workforce's day-to-day contribution and help improve the team's productivity and performance within an organization, all while ensuring compliance with industry-standard regulations and policies.

The better and smarter quality of Lystloc helps us reach milestones to manage 500+ licenses and an increasing 50% month-over-month sales revenue. And, till now, Lystloc has facilitated 16M+ client meeting updates, 6M+ attendance records, 75M+ live tracking hours, and 337M+ kilometers traveled tracking. Many more to come!

To know more about Lystloc and leverage its benefits, tap your fingers at https://app.lystloc.com/register.

