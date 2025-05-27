Encouraging students to develop this proficiency, Jensen Huang advised them to ask, "How can I use AI to do my job better?" whether in math, science, chemistry, biology, or any profession.

With the advancing technological landscape at an unprecedented pace, the students are stressing about securing a future-proof career. Amid this, Chipmaker Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reflected on the complexities of the rapidly changing future and offered valuable insights. Emphasising the importance of AI, Huang said, "The first thing I would do is to learn AI. Learning how to interact with AI is not unlike being someone who's really good at asking questions.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang drew the analogy of an entrepreneur receiving a vague question about their business, to explain how understanding AI prompts is important. He stated that a specific query yields a more helpful response in the case of an entrepreneur, similar to AI. "Prompting AI is very similar. You can't just randomly ask a bunch of questions. Asking AI to be an assistant to you requires some expertise and artistry of how to prompt it,” he said while speaking on a recent episode of the "Huge Conversations" show with Cleo Abram.

Kelly Daniel, Lazarus AI prompt director also suggests dealing with chatbots like interacting with a child, which requires clear prompts. Huang’s advice coincides with projections that 70% of job skills could be impacted by AI by 2030. Also, it drops when the 2024 report from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Common Sense Media, stated that only 11% of Americans aged 14-22 regularly use generative AI.

Further, Huang stressed crafting effective AI prompts which is a fundamental skill that will remain relevant across all career paths. Encouraging students to develop this proficiency, he advised them to ask, "How can I use AI to do my job better?" whether in math, science, chemistry, biology, or any profession. "If I were a student today, irrespective of whether it’s for math or science or chemistry or biology — doesn’t matter what field of science I’m going into or what profession — I’m going to ask myself, ‘How can I use AI to do my job better?’" he concluded.

Huang also advised students to be fearless when it comes to failure while sharing his own experiences. “At Nvidia, I [have] experienced failures. Great big ones — all humiliating and embarrassing," said Huang, who led Nvidia for three decades to make it a $2.2 trillion company.