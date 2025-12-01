FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate, Delhi HC tells concerns of Major Mohit Sharma's parents should be...

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Here's what we know so far

Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...

Exclusive | Apurva Agnihotri on Sehar, why he chose TV after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Stats comparison in ODIs, Tests, T20Is and IPL

Who is Jay May? Man being hand-fed dessert in viral video, alleged son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

Hari Chandana: A role model officer of action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate, Delhi HC tells concerns of Major Mohit Sharma's parents should be...

Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

The Department of Telecommunications has ordered messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram and more to discontinue their services on phones without active use of the SIM card and also enable the web platforms to auto log out after every six hours.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 07:26 PM IST

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means
WhatsApp users will be logged out every 6 hours according to the new rules
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

WhatsApp users will now have to face a major inconvenience as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed online messaging companies to disallow using the applications without the SIM card used for registering the messaging services on the phones. Along with that, the directive also states that the web applications of these services like WhatsApp Web will not be accessible uninterrupted as the users will automatically be logged out after every six hours. 

These messaging platforms include WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram which must follow the new cybersecurity rules enforced by the Department according to which they have to end both their desktop and web sessions every six hours. 

Why has the government introduced these rules? 

According to the DoT, the directive aims to fight the menacing digital fraud in the country, but contrary to its cause, industry insiders see this as a way to destroy users’ privacy, and make users on international travels feel heavily inconvenient, which will pose major challenges for them while using these services on multiple platforms. The new rules are part of the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Amendment Rules, 2025, which are meant to reduce cybercrime in the country.  

This is done as the central government noticed scammers heavily misusing the current system, which makes accounts vulnerable as they remain active even after the registered SIM card is removed or deactivated, which enables fraudsters to hack these services.  

What will happen under the new rules? 

According to the directives from the Department of Telecommunications, messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram and more will be required to link their services directly to the SIM card used during registration. Due to this rule, the platforms must ensure that within 90 days, users are not allowed to access these apps without SIM cards in phones. However, to continue using these app services, users will need to re-authenticate the session, typically by scanning a QR code with their mobile phone. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means
Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m
Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?
Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Sharif stall disappears...
HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...
HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned
Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Here's what we know so far
Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Know here
Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...
Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement