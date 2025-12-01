Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

The Department of Telecommunications has ordered messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram and more to discontinue their services on phones without active use of the SIM card and also enable the web platforms to auto log out after every six hours.

WhatsApp users will now have to face a major inconvenience as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed online messaging companies to disallow using the applications without the SIM card used for registering the messaging services on the phones. Along with that, the directive also states that the web applications of these services like WhatsApp Web will not be accessible uninterrupted as the users will automatically be logged out after every six hours.

These messaging platforms include WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram which must follow the new cybersecurity rules enforced by the Department according to which they have to end both their desktop and web sessions every six hours.

Why has the government introduced these rules?

According to the DoT, the directive aims to fight the menacing digital fraud in the country, but contrary to its cause, industry insiders see this as a way to destroy users’ privacy, and make users on international travels feel heavily inconvenient, which will pose major challenges for them while using these services on multiple platforms. The new rules are part of the Telecommunication Cybersecurity Amendment Rules, 2025, which are meant to reduce cybercrime in the country.

This is done as the central government noticed scammers heavily misusing the current system, which makes accounts vulnerable as they remain active even after the registered SIM card is removed or deactivated, which enables fraudsters to hack these services.

What will happen under the new rules?

According to the directives from the Department of Telecommunications, messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram and more will be required to link their services directly to the SIM card used during registration. Due to this rule, the platforms must ensure that within 90 days, users are not allowed to access these apps without SIM cards in phones. However, to continue using these app services, users will need to re-authenticate the session, typically by scanning a QR code with their mobile phone.