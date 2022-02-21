Now, you can unlock your Apple iPhone wearing a mask - Here's how

The COVID-19 pandemic made masks compulsory and a necessity for one to survive the virus spread. Along with it came the problems like the fogging of spectacles, earache, some even complained of not being able to breathe properly but the most annoying part was not being able to unlock our smartphones via the Face ID due to the mask.

This problem was faced by people across the world especially Apple users who only can unlock their phones with Face ID or passcode and didn't have a single fingerprint scan, unlike Android smartphones. But, worry not, Apply has been working on a new feature and has finally come up with something that might help us.

Even though this new Apple feature is in its development stage, the ability to unlock our iPhones with a mask on has been introduced in Apple's latest iOS 15.4 beta version.

However, this beta version is only available to developers and a few influencers as of now. The universal release date of iOS 15.4 is still tentative.

This new feature, when released will be compatible with other iPhone models like the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max.

If you have access to the beta version; here's how you can use the Face ID with a mask:

- On your Apple iPhone, go to settings

- Under the Face ID & Passcode tab enter your passcode

- Toggle the option to 'Use Face ID with a Mask' and select it and you're ready to go.

In case you haven't received the latest version of iOS, then here's another hack for you:

Instead of going through the hassle of removing your mask or typing the passcode, use an Apply watch instead.

Here's how:

- Go to Settings on your phone

- Under the Face ID & Passcode scroll to 'Unlock with Apple Watch' and select the option

That's all! After this, you will be able to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask. To unlock the phone, now the user will only have to lift their phone and the gadget will unlock with a haptic touch on your wrist.