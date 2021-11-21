Now, you can earn money while you tweet - Here's how

Twitter is definitely more than a microblogging site, along with political leaders, analysts we also have influencers and creators putting their best work in front of you. Until now a user could only appreciate their work by retweeting their work or simply by liking it but now if you genuinely like someone's work, you can tip them. Yes, you read that right.

The 'Tips' feature by Twitter was rolled out earlier for its iOS users for a limited base only but now Android users can also make use of it. The Twitter Tips features allow you to send and receive payments online and even in cryptocurrency form.

You can find the 'Tips' icon right beside the Follow button on the Twitter profile page. Tips support payment platforms like Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple Cash and Venmo.

Here's how you can use 'Tips':

- Visit your own profile

- Click on 'Edit Profile' and scroll down to 'Tips' and click on it and Accept the 'General Tipping policy' to turn the service on

- Then choose 'Allow' and select the third party payment option you want with your username

Here's how you can Tip someone on Twitter:

If you want to Tip someone, make sure that their Tips icon is activated. If it is activated, only then will you be directed to the third-party service for payment. Once you are redirected, you can choose the amount and pay them.