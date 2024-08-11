Twitter
Technology

Now, you can buy iPhone15 for just Rs 44,600, but there’s one condition…

Owners of an iPhone 12 can now purchase an iPhone 15 for nearly half of what it cost when it first launched.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

Now, you can buy iPhone15 for just Rs 44,600, but there’s one condition…
Independence Day is quickly approaching, and a number of online retailers, including Amazon, are having a significant sale on their websites. Comparably, India iStore, Apple's premium authorised store, is having a sale on its platform and cutting prices on a number of items. The iPhone 15 smartphone is also included in this. If you meet one requirement, the website is offering this 2024 iPhone for nearly half the price. Here are the specifics. 

The starting price of the iPhone 15 on the India iStore is Rs 74,600, which is less than the Rs 79,600 it originally cost at launch. Thus, the shop is offering a Rs 5,000 fixed discount. Additionally, ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit cards come with an instant cashback offer of Rs 4,000, effectively bringing down the price to Rs 70,600.
 
Owners of an iPhone 12 can now purchase an iPhone 15 for nearly half of what it cost when it first launched. As part of its exchange offer, the India iStore's website is offering a discount of Rs 20,000. This offer is limited to the iPhone 12 smartphone.

As part of its exchange bonus offer, customers can also get an additional Rs 6,000 off. According to the website, the iPhone 15 with all of these discounts will ultimately cost Rs 44,600. If you don't already own an iPhone 12, you might want to consider purchasing the iPhone 15 from Vijay Sales in order to save money. The price of the 128GB storage model is Rs 69,690. Credit cards from SBI and ICICI banks come with an additional Rs 4,000 off, bringing the total down to Rs 65,690.

Like all previous iPhone models, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display. Its 48-megapixel primary camera sensor is a significant improvement over the 12-megapixel dual camera setup found on the model from the previous year. With the exception of a new telephoto function that is part of the Camera app, this hardware is the same as what was unveiled in the iPhone 14 Pro last year. To improve your photography, the camera offers a new night mode, a Smart HDR mode, and additional settings. 

4K video recording will also be possible for users. For even more creative control, one can also utilise the focus and depth control options in portrait mode. The secondary sensor on the back is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with sensor shift stabilisation and an f/1.6 aperture. A 12-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera with Face ID functionality is another feature of the new standard models. The device's internal chipset, the A16 Bionic, is the same one found in the iPhone 14 Pro models from the previous year. According to Apple, users of the iPhone 15 will have a full day's battery life.

