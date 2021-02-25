Now upload documents for passport using this mobile app, here's how

Getting a passport once used to be a tedious task. You needed to gather all your documents like driving license, voter ID card, PAN verification record, issuance of branch license, birth certificate, caste certificate, ration card, pension certificate, insurance policy certificate have to the Passport Seva Kendra and submit them. However, those steps will be a thing of past with the 'Made in India' app DigiLocker.

DigiLocker has eliminated the difficulty of carrying an original document to get a passport and you can also apply for your passport sitting at home.

The new scheme was launched by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Friday (February 19), making getting a passport much easier. the minister said that the app will save users from the hassle of having to carry original documents to apply for a passport as they will now be able to produce a passport by showing a digital copy of it.

Here's how to use the DigiLocker app to upload your documents

1. Download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store or App Store. 2. Open the app and click on Get Started. Then click on Create account.3. Enter your details and click submit.4. An OTP will arrive on your registered mobile number. Enter it and click submit.5. Set a security PIN to secure your account.6. You have now successfully registered on the Digilocker app.

You will be taken to the home screen of the app. Here, you can download your documents using specific sections of the app including your driving license and your PAN card and your class XII marksheet. When you tap on a particular document, you will be asked to enter information after which the app will fetch your document. For example, to upload your driving license, you have to enter your DL number.

How to upload documents at Passport Sewa Kendra from DigiLocker?

Ensure that all the required documents are uploaded to your DigiLocker account. Now, log into Passport Seva, fill in your information and go to the part where you need to upload the document. When you arrive at the self-declaration screen, you will see "Grant DigiLocker Access" in front of "Proof of Birth", which you will need to tap. After tapping this option, you will have to login to your DigiLocker account using your mobile number, username or Aadhaar card. An OTP will arrive on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and give consent to Passport Services to access your DigiLocker account.

Now you will see "Get from DigiLocker" option instead of "Grant DigiLocker Access" option. By clicking on this option, you will see that the documents have been uploaded successfully from DigiLocker. If the document is not available in your DigiLocker account, it will show that "The selected document does not exist in your DigiLocker account. The document could not be uploaded!"