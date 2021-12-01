Now open demat account, apply for IPO using WhatsApp, here's a step by step guide

You can now apply for investment in IPO along with opening a Demat account through the popular messaging app WhatsApp. Investment platform Upstox has announced the launch of this service.

Through WhatsApp, Upstox is providing end-to-end support for IPO related applications. Additionally, the investor does not need to be registered with Upstox to avail this service. They can apply for the IPO through the WhatsApp chat window.

With this integration, Upstox aims to achieve five-fold growth in IPO applications, says Srini Vishwanath, Co-Founder, Upstox. The company's plan is to cross the 1 crore customer mark by the end of FY 2022. This figure is much more than the current 7 million customers.

How to initiate a transaction on Upstox via WhatsApp

The customer has to save the Upstox's verified WhatsApp profile number, 9321261098, in contacts and send 'Hi' to this number on WhatsApp.

Click on 'IPO Application' using WhatsApp chatbot 'Uva'.

Enter the registered mobile number and OTP (One-Time Password).

Click on 'Apply for IPO'.

Select the IPO you wish to subscribe to.

How to Open Demat Account with Upstox via WhatsApp

Using the WhatsApp chat window, click on 'Open an Account'.

Enter mobile number and verify it with OTP.

Enter the email address and verify it with OTP.

Enter the date of birth.

Enter your PAN details. After this, the bot will redirect you to the Upstox page for some basic formalities.

It may be noted that no document will be uploaded on WhatsApp and no document will be sent as an attachment on chat.