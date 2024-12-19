OpenAI has introduced a new way for the users to interact with its AI chatbot. ChatGPT is now available on calls with a dedicated phone number. The number is available for use by the users in the US, they can call on the number and send a WhatsApp message on the same.

Artificial intelligence has pervaded majority aspects of our life. Be it social media, chatbots, order delivery and even making decisions, the use of AI is seen everywhere. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is another one of the most used tools of the new-age tech. To widen its reach on tech platforms, ChatGPT has now a dedicated phone number.

Users can now call with ChatGPT on 1-800-242-8478 number in US and on WhatsApp. In a post on social media platform X, Open AI said that users “can now talk to ChatGPT by calling 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8478) in the U.S. or by sending a WhatsApp message to the same number—available everywhere ChatGPT is.” For the users in the US 15 minutes of free usage per month is available.

The company also said, “To start, people in the U.S. will get 15 minutes per month of voice calling. This is an experimental way to talk to ChatGPT, so availability and limits may change.”

You can now talk to ChatGPT by calling 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8478) in the U.S. or by sending a WhatsApp message to the same number—available everywhere ChatGPT is. pic.twitter.com/R0XOPut7Qw — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 18, 2024

According to the company, the number also works on flip phones and landlines.

OpenAI has has developed the new feature to let users experience the AI chatbot in newer ways, which are more convenient and user-friendly and prefer calls over texts. The new feature was created in only a few weeks, said Kevin Weil, OpenAI's chief product officer. The phone number uses OpenAI's Realtime API and its WhatsApp feature runs on GPT-4o mini through the WhatsApp API.

Also, OpenAI has suggested users who prefer using ChatGPT for higher features, more usage limits and customisatiom should use the AI chatbot through traditional channels with their accounts.

As 2024 ends, OpenAI has come up with a new way of celebrating. ChatGPT’s new phone feature has collided with OpenAI 2024 Event where it revealed new products and innovations. This is a 12-day event where new announcements of ChatGPT Pro, Canvas, Sora Turbo, ChatGPT Search and more have been made.