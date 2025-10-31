November 2025 smartphone launches: OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9, Realme GT 8 Pro and more exciting upcoming releases

November 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for smartphone fans. Whether you want flagship performance, gaming power or value for money, there’s something for everyone on this list!

Get ready for a power-packed month in tech! November 2025 is bringing some of the most anticipated smartphones, from premium flagships to value champions. Here’s a look at the top five upcoming devices you should watch out for this month.

1. OnePlus 15: Launching on November 13, 2025

OnePlus is set to make waves again with the OnePlus 15. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, it promises lightning-fast performance and smooth gaming. The phone features a stunning 6.78-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a triple 50MP rear camera setup enhanced by OnePlus’ new image engine. With up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and a 7,300mAh battery, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one of the most powerful Androids this year.

2. OPPO Find X9 Series : Launching in November 2025

Oppo’s Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are expected to bring big upgrades in design and photography. Both phones will run on ColorOS 16 (based on Android 16) and use MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processors. Their cameras are co-engineered with Hasselblad, focusing on advanced AI photography. The Find X9 packs a 6.59-inch display and a 7,025mAh battery, while the Pro variant offers a slightly bigger 7,500mAh cell. Expect premium design, long battery life and top-tier cameras.

3. iQOO 15 : Launching on November 26, 2025

Built for gamers, the iQOO 15 packs the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip along with a dedicated Q3 gaming processor for enhanced graphics. It comes with OriginOS 6 (Android 16), an advanced cooling system featuring an 8K VC heat plate, and even ray-tracing support for next-gen gaming visuals. Available in black and silver, this one’s perfect for performance lovers.

4. Realme GT 8 Pro : Launching in November 2025

Realme is ready to impress with its GT 8 Pro, a flagship that combines power and camera innovation. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 6.79-inch QHD+ 144Hz display for a super-smooth experience. The big highlight? A camera system co-designed with Ricoh GR and powered by Realme’s new HyperVision AI chip. It’s paired with a 7,000mAh battery, promising solid endurance and stunning shots.

5. Lava Agni 4 : Launching in November 2025

Homegrown brand Lava is back with the Agni 4, a feature-packed mid-range phone that aims to deliver premium feel at an affordable price. Expected to launch around Rs 25,000, it features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a large 7,000mAh battery and a Dimensity 8350 chipset. With its sleek metal body and solid performance, Lava Agni 4 is set to heat up the competition in its segment.