Nothing to open its first store soon after Ear (Stick) launch, visitors to get free merchandise

Nothing Store

Nothing will launch its first retail store soon after the launch of Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds. In an official blog post, Carl Pei led UK-based company Nothing has confirmed that almost after 2 years of its beginning, the brand is coming up with its first ever retail store that will be opening before Christmas 2022. The company claims that “the boutique space is unlike the tech stores you’ve been to before.” Nothing currently has limited products in its portfolio including the popular Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (Stick).

Nothing Store will sit in the heart of Soho, London’s vibrant cultural hub. The first 100 visitors will get a chance to buy one of the #100 seralised, limited edition Ear (stick). And receive free, never seen before branded merch including T-shirts and jumpers. All visitors will be able to purchase Phone (1), Ear (1) and the unserialised version of Ear (stick) from the store.

As of now, the company has not revealed any specific launch date of the first Nothing Store, however it is expected that the retail store will be inaugurated in late November. Currently, the company is gearing up for the launch of Nothing Ear (Stick) that will take place at 7:30 pm IST today.

Nothing has officially revealed the design of the upcoming Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds ahead of the launch. In a new post on Twitter, the Carl Pei led UK-based consumer based firm has confirmed how the Nothing Ear (Stick) will look like. The brand also claims that the Ear (Stick) is designed to be worn all day long and the earbuds have been tested on over 100 pairs of ears for enhanced comfort. As revealed by the company, the upcoming earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams.

Nothing Ear (Stick) features a half-in-ear design and stick similar to the Nothing ear (1) that was launched by the company last year. According to the FCC certification website, the upcoming earbuds will be backed by a 350mAh battery case and each earbud will draw its juice from 36mAh battery.