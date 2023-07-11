Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

As the company has launched the Nothing Phone (2) at Rs 12,000 more than its predecessor, the Carl Pei led UK-based startup has slashed the prices of Phone (1) by up to Rs 9000 to cater different sets of buyers.

Nothing has reduced the price of Nothing Phone (1) on its official ecommerce partner Flipkart after the launch of Nothing Phone (2). As the company has launched the Nothing Phone (2) at Rs 12,000 more than its predecessor, the Carl Pei led UK-based startup has slashed the prices of Phone (1) by up to Rs 9000 to cater different sets of buyers. Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 28,999 on Flipkart.

In addition to this, buyers are eligible to get up to Rs 1000 off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions, and flat Rs 1250 off on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Plus 6 months no cost EMI with qualifying credit cards from most leading banks. 5% instant cashback up to Rs 6,000 with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards on orders over Rs 54,900. Plus 6 months no cost EMI with qualifying credit cards from most leading banks.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with the original Glyph Interface. It comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Nothing has launched the new Phone (2) in India at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The Nothing Phone (2) comes with top-of-the-line specifications. However the company has not changed the Glyph Interface much.