Nothing posts cryptic 'beetle' teaser for new product, here's what it means

A possible debut of Nothing's Ear (2) product is hinted to by a bug teaser on the company's main website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Nothing posts cryptic 'beetle' teaser for new product, here's what it means
Photo: Nothing

Nothing may soon release its next-generation wireless earphones, as suggested by a new teaser. In recent days, the London-based firm has been active on Twitter, posting teaser images and even a video in anticipation of the launch of a brand new product.

A single insect was shown in a tweet from Nothing, along with the short message "ladybug out, beetle in." Moreover, Nothing has tweeted a video of the same beetle in action, this time with the caption "beetle incoming."

Nothing is no rookie when it comes to publishing strange, cryptic teasers for items, and this one is a throwback to the way the original version was advertised. Nothing's early advertisements for the Ear (1) always included a ladybird beside the device.

Now it seems the business has replaced it with a beetle, which might mean the introduction of Ear (2) is imminent. In addition, like with past product releases, Nothing has refreshed its own website with "coming soon" beetle advertising similar to those posted on Twitter.

At the end of January, the Nothing Ear (2) received some attention as leaked renderings surfaced online. According to rumours, the second generation Ear won't deviate too much from the first. Like many other products from the Nothing brand, the earbuds provide a transparent glimpse into the inner workings of the device.

The location of the microphone in one of the leaked images was seen to have moved significantly closer to its stalk, suggesting a minor modification. Some of the internal components have been modified as well, while others have remained in their original translucent state. Except the leaked concept art, not much more is known.

According to Android Authority, the Ear 2 will have significant improvements over its predecessor. Some of the finest wireless earbuds on the market include a terrific configurable ANC function that might be one of these updates.

