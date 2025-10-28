Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G announced, launching on..., check price in India, features, specifications, camera and more

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 3a Lite, a budget-friendly addition to its Phone 3 lineup. Expected to feature a Dimensity 7300 chip, 6.77-inch AMOLED display, dual 50MP cameras, and a 5000mAh battery, it may launch in India between November 7-14.

After the successful launch of the Nothing Phone 3 earlier this year, London-based tech brand Nothing appears to be preparing yet another addition to its popular Phone 3 lineup. The company is reportedly developing a new model, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, which will join the Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro. Recent appearances of the device on Geekbench and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification websites strongly indicate that its India debut could happen very soon.

Expected Design and Build

Nothing is likely to maintain its iconic transparent and minimalist design language for the Phone 3a Lite. The handset may feature flat edges, symmetrical bezels, and a centrally aligned dual-camera setup at the back. While the company’s trademark Glyph LED interface is expected to return, leaks suggest it could feature fewer lighting zones than higher-end models to help lower production costs. The smartphone is rumoured to be available in black and white colour options at launch.

Leaked Specifications

Benchmark listings hint that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device may sport a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and visuals.

The phone is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support, providing solid endurance for everyday use. On the camera front, leaks suggest a dual 50MP setup, likely consisting of a primary sensor and a telephoto sensor. According to Geekbench, the device scored 1,003 points in single-core tests and 2,925 points in multi-core tests, indicating that it is a capable mid-range performer.le mid-range performer.

Price and Launch Timeline in India

Positioned between the CMF Phone 2 Pro and Nothing Phone 3a, the Phone 3a Lite is expected to arrive in India at a starting price of around Rs 20,000. Reports from Dealabs suggest the device will first launch in Europe in early November, with the India release expected between November 7 and 14, 2025.

With a familiar aesthetic, balanced specs, and competitive pricing, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could be one of the most affordable entries into the Nothing ecosystem, offering a sleek design and premium feel without a premium price tag.