If you are considering buying the Nothing Phone 3, here is a complete breakdown of all the key details you should know ahead of its official debut on July 1.

The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch next week, alongside the brand's first audio product, the Headphones 1. With the launch date inching closer, Nothing has been steadily revealing key details and features of its upcoming smartphone. The smartphone brand announced that it now has over 330 service centres across the country, including five exclusive centres located in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Nothing Phone 3 Design:

As per the latest leak by Android Headlines, new renders of the Nothing Phone 3 hint at two colour variants - Black and White. The smartphone is shown with a punch-hole display and has the typical glyph-matrix lighting setup on the back panel. Its overall design appears to follow the same style as the previously spotted Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro.

The pictures show an unconventional rear camera layout. The top sensor is placed on the left, while the remaining two cameras sit next to each other near the edge of the phone, creating an asymmetrical yet bold arrangement. These leaked visuals are in line with earlier teaser images released by Nothing, reinforcing the expected aesthetic of the upcoming device.

Nothing Phone 3 Camera:

Recently, Nothing revealed key details about the Phone 3's camera setup on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing off its new periscope lens design. As per the post, the device will be equipped with a 50MP periscope camera that will offer 3x optical zoom and impressive 60x ultra zoom capabilities. It will also support a 10cm telemacro function, which is ideal for detailed close-up photography.

The company highlighted a major design improvement, mentioning that the camera module on the Nothing Phone 3 is 74% thinner than the one found on the Phone 3a Pro, pointing to a sleeker, more refined build. Furthermore, Nothing described the camera as being “built for creators,” which hints at the inclusion of advanced photography tools or creator-focused features. Apart from the periscope lens, the Nothing Phone 3 is likely to feature a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the device is expected to feature a 50MP selfie camera, which promises to take high-resolution photos from all angles.

Nothing Phone 3 Performance:

The Nothing Phone 3 has surfaced on Geekbench, shedding light on its performance powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Benchmark results suggest that the device scored 2,076 in single-core and 6,577 in multi-core tests. The upcoming phone is likely to feature up to 16GB of RAM and run on a custom OS built on Android 15, suggesting strong performance capabilities and next-generation software support.

Nothing Phone 3 price in India:

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the base variant, rumoured to be priced at £800 in the UK and $799 in the US. Based on these estimates, the smartphone could launch with a price tag of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 in India.