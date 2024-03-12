Nothing Phone (2a) goes on first sale in India, available at just Rs 3999 in Flipkart sale, check details

Nothing Phone (2a) is now available to purchase in India via Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales and other leading outlets. Nothing Phone (2a) comes in two colour options - Black and White. Buyers can get the Nothing Phone (2a) in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB/128GB (Rs 23,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 25,999) and 12GB/256GB (Rs 27,999). HDFC Card users get Rs 2,000/- off instantly plus NCEMI benefits on online transactions. Additionally on Flipkart, buyers get a launch day Rs 2000 exchange offer. Buyers can get the Nothing Phone (2a) at just Rs 3999 in Flipkart sale with all the offers and discounts. Phone (2a) with 8GB/128GB is listed at Rs 23999 on Flipkart and buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing the price down to Rs 22999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering Rs 19000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means you can get Nothing Phone (2a) at just Rs 3999.

Customers who buy Phone (2a) from Flipkart can get CMF Buds for Rs 1,999/-, against the usual price of Rs 2,499 and multiport 65W CMF GaN Charger for Rs 1,999/- against the usual price of Rs 2,999. CMF GaN charger is compatible with Phone (2a). Offer valid for 30 days from the day of purchase.

Nothing Phone (2a) features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the Phone (2a) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset enhanced by a 20 GB (12GB + 8GB) RAM with RAM Booster technology. The device boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with improved longevity, supporting 45W Fast Charging for rapid power-ups. Equipped with a dual 50 MP rear camera powered by the TrueLens Engine and a 32 MP front camera, Phone (2a) claimed to get precise colours in photos. Phone (2a) showcases Nothing's unique design expression, featuring an industry-first 90-degree angle unibody cover and an innovative camera placement.