Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From young boy who used to sell phenyl door-to-door to UAE's spice king: Meet Adil Group's Dr Dhananjay Datar

Raja Rani's ambitious plans: Fashion designing course on the horizon

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, got AIR 13 but chose not to become IAS due to…

Nothing Phone (2a) goes on first sale in India, available at just Rs 3999 in Flipkart sale, check details

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Cabinet resign amid BJP-JJP split

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From young boy who used to sell phenyl door-to-door to UAE's spice king: Meet Adil Group's Dr Dhananjay Datar

Raja Rani's ambitious plans: Fashion designing course on the horizon

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, got AIR 13 but chose not to become IAS due to…

8 animals that can survive without food

10 well-known Indian scientists

8 foods that help to increase iron level in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become a tailor, he chose Bollywood, became superstar, his daughter is..

HomeTechnology

Technology

Nothing Phone (2a) goes on first sale in India, available at just Rs 3999 in Flipkart sale, check details

Buyers can get the Nothing Phone (2a) at just Rs 3999 in Flipkart sale with all the offers and discounts.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

article-main
Nothing Phone (2a)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nothing Phone (2a) is now available to purchase in India via Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales and other leading outlets. Nothing Phone (2a) comes in two colour options - Black and White. Buyers can get the Nothing Phone (2a) in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB/128GB (Rs 23,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 25,999) and 12GB/256GB (Rs 27,999). HDFC Card users get Rs 2,000/- off instantly plus NCEMI benefits on online transactions. Additionally on Flipkart, buyers get a launch day Rs 2000 exchange offer. Buyers can get the Nothing Phone (2a) at just Rs 3999 in Flipkart sale with all the offers and discounts. Phone (2a) with 8GB/128GB is listed at Rs 23999 on Flipkart and buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing the price down to Rs 22999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering Rs 19000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means you can get Nothing Phone (2a) at just Rs 3999.

Customers who buy Phone (2a) from Flipkart can get CMF Buds for Rs 1,999/-, against the usual price of Rs 2,499 and multiport 65W CMF GaN Charger for Rs 1,999/- against the usual price of Rs 2,999. CMF GaN charger is compatible with Phone (2a). Offer valid for 30 days from the day of purchase.

Nothing Phone (2a) features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the Phone (2a) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset enhanced by a 20 GB (12GB + 8GB) RAM with RAM Booster technology. The device boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with improved longevity, supporting 45W Fast Charging for rapid power-ups. Equipped with a dual 50 MP rear camera powered by the TrueLens Engine and a 32 MP front camera, Phone (2a) claimed to get precise colours in photos. Phone (2a) showcases Nothing's unique design expression, featuring an industry-first 90-degree angle unibody cover and an innovative camera placement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, quit high-paying job in US, started her own Rs 5700 crore company, she is…

Watch: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after he wins award for Jawan, internet reacts

Child falls into borewell in Delhi's Keshopur, rescue operation underway

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore firm adds Italian giant’s brand in portfolio, to sell Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace…

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda didn't want her in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He told me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement