Nothing Phone (2) specifications revealed ahead of July launch

Nothing Phone (2) render. (Image: Brandon Paul)

Nothing Phone (2) launch will take place in July and ahead of the launch event, the company has revealed specifications of the Nothing Phone (1) successor. The Nothing Phone (2) is one of the most anticipated smartphones across the world right now and the premium offering from Carl Pei-led UK based consumer tech brand is expected to be a ‘best-seller’ in its segment. Nothing has been teasing the Phone (2) for quite a while now and over the past few weeks, we have seen several renders suggesting what the new Nothing phone may look like. The key specifications of the Nothing Phone (2) have already been revealed and it is expected that the device will offer flagship level experience. Here’s everything we know about the new Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2): Display

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. Although the company has not revealed anything about the resolution, the phone will likely get a Full HD+ panel with high refresh rate.

Nothing Phone (2): Processor

Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to be paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Nothing Phone (2): Battery

Pei has also confirmed that Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The charging speed of the smartphone is yet to be revealed.

Nothing Phone (2): Camera

In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (2) is believed to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors.

Nothing Phone (2): Launch

Carl Pei has revealed that Nothing Phone (2) will launch in July. Just like the Nothing Phone (1), India will be one of the first countries to get the Nothing Phone (2).