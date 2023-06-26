Nothing Phone (2) pre-order to begin from June 29 with additional discount, benefits

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) pre-order to begin in India on June 29 via Flipkart and buyers who pre-book the smartphone will get additional discounts. Nothing Phone (2) will launch in India on July 11 and will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Interested buyers can pre-order the smartphone by paying a Rs 2000 refundable deposit to secure the phone and they can pick the variant by heading to the website from 11the July to 20th July.

Buyers who pre-book Nothing Phone (2) will get 50% off (on MRP) on Nothing Ear (stick) till stocks last, 50% off on Nothing accessories package and instant cashback with leading banks. In a posters, the brand has confirmed that the launch event will begin at 4pm BST which means that viewers in India will be able to watch the Nothing Phone (2) launch event at 8:30pm IST. Just like previous Nothing launches, the Nothing Phone (2) launch event will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe on Nothing’s official website and YouTube channel.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch poster also ends the rumours of new Glyph Interface at the rear. As seen in the launch date announcement poster, the Nothing Phone (2) will have similar Glyph Interface design as its predecessor Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (2) specifications (expected)

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. Although the company has not revealed anything about the resolution, the phone will likely get a Full HD+ panel with high refresh rate. Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to be paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Pei has also confirmed that Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The charging speed of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (2) is believed to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors.