Nothing Phone (2) powerful chipset revealed by CEO Carl Pei ahead of launch

Pei also revealed that initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

Nothing Phone (2) chipset

Nothing Phone (2) will soon make its debut and ahead of the launch, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has clarified all the rumours related to its chipset. Carl Pei has confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, confirming that the phone will offer flagship level performance. For those who are unaware, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC comes with an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1). This means that the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps.

"There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news - it's going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1," Pei posted on Twitter. 

"We chose the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for a reason. Manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process, it's best-in-class when it comes to power consumption and heat management," he further added.

Pei also revealed that initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), "with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement". He said that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates.

