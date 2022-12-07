Nothing Phone (2) not launching anytime soon, Carl Pei interested in ‘Nothing Phone (69)’

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon

Nothing Phone (1) is the ‘best selling’ smartphone in its segment. Launched a few months ago, the Nothing Phone (1) is one of a kind smartphone that features unique LED strips at the rear. It is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022. The Nothing Phone (1) is the company’s first smartphone and the feature that it offers got fans excited about its successor Nothing Phone (2). If you are one of those tech enthusiasts who were waiting for the Nothing Phone (1) successor, we have bad news for you.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon and the company is focusing on bringing in new features to Phone (1) with Android 13. “Phone (2) isn't launching anytime soon. We're focused on doing a few things well, and won't churn out dozens of products a year like many others. Phone (1) is our main focus. We're cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 and beyond.” Pei wrote in his tweet.

When a user asked Pei “If you do plan to launch another phone though, what would you call it?” The CEO replied “Nothing Phone (69)”.

The UK-based tech company is currently working on a premium smartphone that will rival Apple iPhone in the US market. As revealed by Pei in an interview to CNBC, Nothing is in talks with US cellular carriers regarding their Apple iPhone rival.

Carl Pei believes that Apple has a very strong lock-in with iMessage, AirDrop and other exclusive features, especially among the Gen Z. This makes it a challenge for Nothing to launch a new Android phone where iOS is becoming more and more dominant. Pei further added that "There might be a time where Apple is like 80% of the overall market and that just does not leave enough space for Android-based manufacturers to keep playing."