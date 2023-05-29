Nothing Phone (2) launch timeline confirmed, key specification of Phone (1) successor revealed

Nothing Phone (2) render. (Image: Brandon Paul)

Nothing Phone (2) launch timeline has been confirmed by CEO Carl Pei in its latest interview along with some key details. The Nothing Phone (1) successor is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2023 and over the last few weeks, we have seen several leaks and rumours around the Phone (2). Although the company confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will launch this summer, no specific date was revealed by the UK based tech firm. Now in an interview, Carl Pei has revealed that Nothing Phone (2) will launch in July. Just like the Nothing Phone (1), India will be one of the first countries to get the Nothing Phone (2). Pei has also confirmed that Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be a premium offering from the company with near flagship specifications. The company has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Carl Pei led UK-based firm Nothing disrupted the mid-range smartphone market with the launch of Phone (1) that comes with unique design and features. With the Nothing Phone (2), the company is expected to do something even more radical and aside from the other premium devices.

For those who are unaware, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC comes with an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1). This means that the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps.

Pei has also revealed that initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), "with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement". He said that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates.

The Nothing Phone (2) is said to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, it is believed to be a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors.