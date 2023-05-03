Nothing Phone (2) launch officially confirmed, new rear panel teased, watch video

Nothing Phone (2) render. (Image: Brandon Paul)

Nothing Phone (2) launch has been officially confirmed by the company in a Twitter post. Nothing Phone (1) successor will be launched in the coming months, the Carl Pei led UK-based tech giant revealed in the post. Along with the tweet, the company also shared a small video teasing the Phone (2). “Premium. Phone (2) is coming summer 2023.“ Although the company has not revealed any specification of the smartphone, the teaser hints that the Nothing Phone (2) will feature redesigned rear panel with a new Glyph Interface. The phone will also have a new kind of small red light at the rear that will likely show when the phone is recording a video. The Nothing Phone (1) successor has been in the works for quite a while now and in the last couple of months we have had several rumours about the smartphone.

India will be among the first countries to get the Nothing Phone (2) and the company is planning to boost its production in India. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) is being manufactured by the company locally in India. The phone was also recently spotted on the BIS certification website with model number AIN065, hinting at imminent launch. Just like the Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in India via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (2) rumoured specifications

Nothing Phone (2) codenamed A065, is rumoured to pack an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is believed to be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset that will help the smartphone to stand in the flagship segment. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset in the Nothing Phone (2) will likely be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of design, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to follow similar design language as the Phone (1) but with a premium approach. It will likely use much better material and also sport an extra sensor. When it comes to battery, the Phone (2) will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

As the Nothing Phone (1) was a mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to touch the premium segment with a better chipset, camera and other specs. Just like the Phone (1), the Phone (2) will also run on Android based Nothing OS.