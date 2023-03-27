Search icon
Nothing Phone (2) India launch tipped, appears on BIS website

Nothing CEO Carl Pei already confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will make its debut later this year and it will be a ‘more premium’ smartphone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) marked the grand entrance of Carl Pei led UK-based tech startup Nothing in the smartphone segment. The Phone (1) was the second product from the company after the Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds. As the company has launched the successor of Ear (1) in the form of Nothing Ear (2), it is now gearing up to launch the Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (1) successor has been in the works for quite a while now and in the last couple of months we have had several rumours about the smartphone. As per the latest reports, the Nothing Phone (2) may soon make its India debut as the device with model number AIN065 has appeared on BIS certification website, hinting at imminent launch.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei already confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will make its debut later this year and it will be a ‘more premium’ smartphone. The Phone (2) is rumoured to pack an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (2) is believed to be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset that will help the smartphone to stand in the flagship segment. 

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset in the Nothing Phone (2) will likely be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of design, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to follow similar design language as the Phone (1) but with a premium approach. It will likely use much better material and also sport an extra sensor. When it comes to battery, the Phone (2) will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

