HomeTechnology

Technology

Nothing Phone (2) going on sale in India today: Price and offers on Flipkart

Just like the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be sold out within the first few hours.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Nothing Phone (2) is the new flagship smartphone from Carl Pei led UK-based tech firm Nothing. The Nothing Phone (2) is the successor to the Nothing Phone (1) that was launched last year as the company’s first smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) came with a refreshed design unlike any other device in the market and riding on that wave, Nothing launched the Phone (2) this month. The Nothing Phone (2) is a premium offering with flagship-level specifications. The new phone was sold-out on Flipkart even before the launch and as the open sale begins today, it is expected to fetch similar results. Just like other Nothing products, the Nothing Phone (2) will be available via Flipkart with special discount.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be available on Flipkart from 12 pm onwards on July 21. Just like the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be sold out within the first few hours. Nothing Phone (2) customers can choose from 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 44,999, Rs 49,999, and Rs 54,999 respectively. Additionally in India, Phone (2) will be available on Flipkart with Rs 3,000 off on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank transactions. Exchange offer and bumped up exchange on select smartphones.

Nothing Phone (2): Display

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) features a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. The FHD+ OLED display comes with 120Hz of refresh rate and a punch hole housing for selfie camera. The display gets 1600 nits of peak brightness.

Nothing Phone (2): Processor

Nothing Phone (2) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.  It runs Android 13 based Nothing OS 2.0 out of the box.

Nothing Phone (2): Design

The unique selling proposition of the Nothing Phone (2) is the Glyph Interface that is new and old at the same time. With the Nothing Phone (2), the company has decided to go with a similar outline of LEDs but this time the Glyph Interface will be broken in different sections. Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface can also be customised as per your choice.

Nothing Phone (2): Camera

In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (2) comes with 50MP dual rear camera setup with Sony IMX890 sensor for the primary camera. For video calls and selfies, the Phone (2) features a 32MP camera at the front.

Nothing Phone (2): Battery

Nothing Phone (2) is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

